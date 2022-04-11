Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session,, 1.68 million Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.30 changed hands at -$0.09 or -3.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $640.30M. AGEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -195.22% off its 52-week high of $6.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.34, which suggests the last value was -1.74% down since then. When we look at Agenus Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.26 million.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Instantly AGEN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.67 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -3.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.78%, with the 5-day performance at -7.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) is -18.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.06 days.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Agenus Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.22% over the past 6 months, a -927.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Agenus Inc. will rise 20.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 255.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $37.74 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Agenus Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $15.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $31.27 million and $11.72 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Agenus Inc. earnings to increase by 90.00%.

AGEN Dividends

Agenus Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.67% of Agenus Inc. shares while 48.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.35%. There are 48.01% institutions holding the Agenus Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.46% of the shares, roughly 16.58 million AGEN shares worth $87.06 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.82% or 14.94 million shares worth $78.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.43 million shares estimated at $44.27 million under it, the former controlled 3.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 5.84 million shares worth around $30.65 million.