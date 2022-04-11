ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the last trading session, 0.77 million ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.58. With the company’s per share price at $17.90 changed hands at -$1.16 or -6.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.12B. ACMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -121.84% off its 52-week high of $39.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.07, which suggests the last value was 21.4% up since then. When we look at ACM Research Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Analysts gave the ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ACMR as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ACM Research Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.41.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

Instantly ACMR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.86 on Friday, 04/08/22 subtracted -6.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.02%, with the 5-day performance at -13.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) is -15.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACMR’s forecast low is $32.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -151.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -78.77% for it to hit the projected low.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ACM Research Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.55% over the past 6 months, a -3.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ACM Research Inc. will rise 41.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70.04 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that ACM Research Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $67.08 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $45.56 million and $43.73 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 53.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 53.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.30%. The 2022 estimates are for ACM Research Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

ACMR Dividends

ACM Research Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.90% of ACM Research Inc. shares while 54.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.72%. There are 54.61% institutions holding the ACM Research Inc. stock share, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.91% of the shares, roughly 1.42 million ACMR shares worth $120.67 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.26% or 1.3 million shares worth $110.69 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Baron Emerging Markets Fund. With 0.38 million shares estimated at $32.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Emerging Markets Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $31.42 million.