Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Has Already Recovered 2.16%, But Another -228.11% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.85 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $79.29M. That closing price of ZYNE’s stock is at a discount of -228.11% from its 52-week high price of $6.07 and is indicating a premium of 2.16% from its 52-week low price of $1.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 514.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days ZYNE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $1.85 price level, adding 12.11% to its value on the day. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.87% in past 5-day. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) showed a performance of -8.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.76 million shares which calculate 4.25 days to cover the short interests.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 0.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.20% in the current quarter and calculating -30.00% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.10% during past 5 years.

ZYNE Dividends

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.20% institutions for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at ZYNE for having 4.46 million shares of worth $18.93 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.86 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.87 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.67 million shares of worth $16.16 million or 11.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.79 million in the company or a holder of 2.74% of company’s stock.