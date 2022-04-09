ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) Currently -40.12% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.48 trading at -$0.3 or -1.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.76B. That closing price of ZIP’s stock is at a discount of -40.12% from its 52-week high price of $32.90 and is indicating a premium of 23.21% from its 52-week low price of $18.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 665.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.26%, in the last five days ZIP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $23.48 price level, adding 5.28% to its value on the day. ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s shares saw a change of -5.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.99% in past 5-day. ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) showed a performance of 14.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.35 million shares which calculate 1.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -78.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.99% for stock’s current value.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ZIPRECRUITER INC. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 600.00% while that of industry is 9.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $207.01 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $207.74 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

ZIP Dividends

ZIPRECRUITER INC. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.92% institutions for ZIPRECRUITER INC. that are currently holding shares of the company. Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC is the top institutional holder at ZIP for having 15.11 million shares of worth $417.02 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 17.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, which was holding about 11.7 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $322.92 million.

On the other hand, Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.12 million shares of worth $86.08 million or 3.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.81 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $77.52 million in the company or a holder of 3.25% of company’s stock.