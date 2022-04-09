With 8.52% Distance From Low, Is Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.28 trading at -$0.11 or -2.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $694.95M. That closing price of PAYA’s stock is at a discount of -127.08% from its 52-week high price of $11.99 and is indicating a premium of 8.52% from its 52-week low price of $4.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 955.70K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.04%, in the last five days PAYA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $5.28 price level, adding 12.73% to its value on the day. Paya Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.20% in past 5-day. Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) showed a performance of -2.40% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -89.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.17% for stock’s current value.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Paya Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.63% while that of industry is 5.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 12.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $63.99 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $64.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $54 million and $55.3 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.50% while estimating it to be 16.60% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -108.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.11%.

PAYA Dividends

Paya Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.40% institutions for Paya Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. GTCR, LLC is the top institutional holder at PAYA for having 45.23 million shares of worth $286.78 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 34.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., which was holding about 8.09 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $51.3 million.

On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.95 million shares of worth $25.42 million or 2.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $22.19 million in the company or a holder of 2.65% of company’s stock.