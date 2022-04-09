With 27.15% Distance From Low, Could Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.74 trading at $0.35 or 1.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.75B. That closing price of STVN’s stock is at a discount of -47.82% from its 52-week high price of $29.18 and is indicating a premium of 27.15% from its 52-week low price of $14.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 279.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.81%, in the last five days STVN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $19.74 price level, adding 4.17% to its value on the day. Stevanato Group S.p.A.’s shares saw a change of -12.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.57% in past 5-day. Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) showed a performance of 27.19% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.91 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.36 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29.09. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -47.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 22.19% for stock’s current value.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Stevanato Group S.p.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.02% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $249.18 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $238.06 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 99.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.10%.

STVN Dividends

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 112.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 115.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 112.07% institutions for Stevanato Group S.p.A. that are currently holding shares of the company.