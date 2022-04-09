With 26.74% From The Low, Is Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $411.59 trading at -$24.72 or -5.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.05B. That closing price of MPWR’s stock is at a discount of -40.92% from its 52-week high price of $580.00 and is indicating a premium of 26.74% from its 52-week low price of $301.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 518.61K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.87 in the current quarter.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.67%, in the last five days MPWR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $411.59 price level, adding 14.14% to its value on the day. Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.22% in past 5-day. Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) showed a performance of 0.62% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $565.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $510.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $630.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -53.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.91% for stock’s current value.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.13% while that of industry is 33.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.70% in the current quarter and calculating 25.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $320.77 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $320.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $233.04 million and $242.76 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 37.60% while estimating it to be 32.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 44.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

MPWR Dividends

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.12% institutions for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MPWR for having 5.93 million shares of worth $2.87 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.77 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.31 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.23 million shares of worth $596.39 million or 2.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.98 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $477.03 million in the company or a holder of 2.14% of company’s stock.