Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) 46.46% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.26 trading at $0.07 or 3.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $427.77M. That closing price of WRN’s stock is at a discount of -25.22% from its 52-week high price of $2.83 and is indicating a premium of 46.46% from its 52-week low price of $1.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 311.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.20%, in the last five days WRN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $2.26 price level, adding 5.44% to its value on the day. Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s shares saw a change of 44.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.24% in past 5-day. Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) showed a performance of 9.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.35 million shares which calculate 1.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.66 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.06 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -88.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.4% for stock’s current value.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Western Copper and Gold Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 52.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 18.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.10% during past 5 years.

WRN Dividends

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.23% institutions for Western Copper and Gold Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at WRN for having 8.9 million shares of worth $13.27 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Claret Asset Management Corp, which was holding about 3.7 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.51 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.0 million shares of worth $13.52 million or 5.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.36 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.52 million in the company or a holder of 2.22% of company’s stock.