Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) Currently -130.32% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.94 trading at -$0.28 or -2.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.64B. That closing price of WBX’s stock is at a discount of -130.32% from its 52-week high price of $27.50 and is indicating a premium of 39.03% from its 52-week low price of $7.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 343.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Wallbox N.V. (WBX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.29%, in the last five days WBX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $11.94 price level, adding 4.94% to its value on the day. Wallbox N.V.’s shares saw a change of -26.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.08% in past 5-day. Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) showed a performance of -7.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.49 million shares which calculate 3.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.77 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -142.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -59.13% for stock’s current value.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $42.3 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $52.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

WBX Dividends

Wallbox N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.69% institutions for Wallbox N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd is the top institutional holder at WBX for having 36320.0 shares of worth $0.3 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Advisor Group, Inc., which was holding about 18745.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.31 million.

On the other hand, Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $1.33 million or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11097.0 shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.