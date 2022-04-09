Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Has Risen By -4.18 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.08 trading at -$0.38 or -3.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.91B. That closing price of SEAT’s stock is at a discount of -42.36% from its 52-week high price of $14.35 and is indicating a premium of 22.22% from its 52-week low price of $7.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 574.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.63%, in the last five days SEAT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $10.08 price level, adding 18.12% to its value on the day. Vivid Seats Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.35% in past 5-day. Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) showed a performance of -4.18% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -108.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -28.97% for stock’s current value.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vivid Seats Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 450.00% while that of industry is 20.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $106.27 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $149.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

SEAT Dividends

Vivid Seats Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.09% institutions for Vivid Seats Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO is the top institutional holder at SEAT for having 52.06 million shares of worth $566.38 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 67.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc, which was holding about 33.73 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 43.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $367.02 million.

On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.22 million shares of worth $25.79 million or 2.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.53 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $16.61 million in the company or a holder of 1.98% of company’s stock.