Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Climbs 32.90% In 2022; Are Investors Attracted By Its $4.84 Price?

In last trading session, Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.84 trading at -$0.16 or -3.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $181.02M. That closing price of VIRX’s stock is at a discount of -170.25% from its 52-week high price of $13.08 and is indicating a premium of 54.96% from its 52-week low price of $2.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 304.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.46 in the current quarter.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.20%, in the last five days VIRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/07/22 when the stock touched $4.84 price level, adding 12.0% to its value on the day. Viracta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 32.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.47% in past 5-day. Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) showed a performance of 80.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.87 million shares which calculate 2.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 77.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -643.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -106.61% for stock’s current value.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -34.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -172.00% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 37.00% in the current quarter and calculating 93.90% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 46.80% during past 5 years.

VIRX Dividends

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.86% institutions for Viracta Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. BVF Inc. is the top institutional holder at VIRX for having 3.09 million shares of worth $24.82 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.09 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.72 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.99 million shares of worth $7.95 million or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.85 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.97 million in the company or a holder of 2.27% of company’s stock.