Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Reduces -8.86% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) saw 0.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $65.63 trading at -$1.35 or -2.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.82B. That closing price of VICR’s stock is at a discount of -151.04% from its 52-week high price of $164.76 and is indicating a premium of 7.82% from its 52-week low price of $60.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 396.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vicor Corporation (VICR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.27 in the current quarter.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.02%, in the last five days VICR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $65.63 price level, adding 11.76% to its value on the day. Vicor Corporation’s shares saw a change of -48.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.86% in past 5-day. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) showed a performance of -14.77% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $126.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $100.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $150.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -128.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -52.37% for stock’s current value.

Vicor Corporation (VICR) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -20.60% in the current quarter and calculating -27.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $94.57 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $99.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $86.71 million and $95.38 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.10% while estimating it to be 4.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 57.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 208.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

VICR Dividends

Vicor Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.56% institutions for Vicor Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at VICR for having 2.26 million shares of worth $286.63 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 7.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.21 million shares of worth $153.02 million or 3.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.64 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $80.92 million in the company or a holder of 1.98% of company’s stock.