Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) -22.65% Down Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.40 trading at -$0.16 or -10.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.90M. That closing price of VLON’s stock is at a discount of -640.0% from its 52-week high price of $10.36 and is indicating a discount of -9.29% from its 52-week low price of $1.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 413.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.22 in the current quarter.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.26%, in the last five days VLON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $1.40 price level, adding 25.13% to its value on the day. Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -76.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.65% in past 5-day. Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) showed a performance of -77.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 0.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -757.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -757.14% for stock’s current value.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -79.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.28% while that of industry is -0.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

VLON Dividends

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.05% institutions for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at VLON for having 0.2 million shares of worth $1.18 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 2.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.16 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.99 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9542.0 shares of worth $52194.0 or 0.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8299.0 shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $45395.0 in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.