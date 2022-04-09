Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Currently -226.99 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $45.95 trading at -$2.35 or -4.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.37B. That closing price of TWST’s stock is at a discount of -226.99% from its 52-week high price of $150.25 and is indicating a premium of 17.13% from its 52-week low price of $38.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 946.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.87%, in the last five days TWST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $45.95 price level, adding 19.82% to its value on the day. Twist Bioscience Corporation’s shares saw a change of -40.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.15% in past 5-day. Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) showed a performance of -6.91% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $72.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $52.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $105.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -128.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.17% for stock’s current value.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Twist Bioscience Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -53.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -57.78% while that of industry is -0.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -47.20% in the current quarter and calculating -48.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 42.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.35 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $45.13 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.70% during past 5 years.

TWST Dividends

Twist Bioscience Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.92% institutions for Twist Bioscience Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at TWST for having 4.52 million shares of worth $350.01 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.33 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $335.4 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.52 million shares of worth $241.03 million or 4.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.94 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $150.31 million in the company or a holder of 3.82% of company’s stock.