Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Reduces -11.95% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.48 trading at -$0.03 or -6.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $52.86M. That closing price of TMDI’s stock is at a discount of -347.92% from its 52-week high price of $2.15 and is indicating a premium of 2.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 258.36K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.20%, in the last five days TMDI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $0.48 price level, adding 13.98% to its value on the day. Titan Medical Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.95% in past 5-day. Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) showed a performance of -6.86% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -525.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -316.67% for stock’s current value.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Titan Medical Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -68.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -178.57% while that of industry is 8.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11 million for the same.

TMDI Dividends

Titan Medical Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.02% institutions for Titan Medical Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Essex LLC is the top institutional holder at TMDI for having 1.65 million shares of worth $1.03 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 0.37 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.23 million.