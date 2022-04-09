Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Gained Nearly 6.49% Last Month.

In last trading session, Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.64 trading at -$0.06 or -3.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $245.44M. That closing price of TALK’s stock is at a discount of -510.37% from its 52-week high price of $10.01 and is indicating a premium of 21.34% from its 52-week low price of $1.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 991.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Talkspace Inc. (TALK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.53%, in the last five days TALK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $1.64 price level, adding 11.83% to its value on the day. Talkspace Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.38% in past 5-day. Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) showed a performance of 6.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.78 million shares which calculate 1.49 days to cover the short interests.

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Talkspace Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -55.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 48.08% while that of industry is 4.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $29.56 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $33.61 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

TALK Dividends

Talkspace Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.05% institutions for Talkspace Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Norwest Venture Partners XIII, LP is the top institutional holder at TALK for having 14.7 million shares of worth $28.96 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hudson Executive Capital, LP, which was holding about 11.34 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.34 million.

On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.57 million shares of worth $5.88 million or 1.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.65 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.02 million in the company or a holder of 1.08% of company’s stock.