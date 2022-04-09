SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Stock Boosted 67.71% So Far In 2022, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.51 trading at $0.84 or 2.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $578.68M. That closing price of SBOW’s stock is at a discount of -1.12% from its 52-week high price of $36.92 and is indicating a premium of 79.18% from its 52-week low price of $7.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 184.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $3.39 in the current quarter.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.35%, in the last five days SBOW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/08/22 when the stock touched $36.51 price level, adding 2.01% to its value on the day. SilverBow Resources Inc.’s shares saw a change of 67.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.64% in past 5-day. SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) showed a performance of 18.12% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $57.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $39.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -105.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.82% for stock’s current value.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SilverBow Resources Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.38% while that of industry is 35.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 156.80% in the current quarter and calculating 74.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 106.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $115 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $125 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $53.47 million and $86.74 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 115.10% while estimating it to be 44.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 124.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

SBOW Dividends

SilverBow Resources Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.15% institutions for SilverBow Resources Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Strategic Value Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at SBOW for having 4.48 million shares of worth $97.45 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 27.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P., which was holding about 1.35 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.43 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.34 million shares of worth $8.06 million or 2.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.21 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.03 million in the company or a holder of 1.27% of company’s stock.