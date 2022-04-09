Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) 6.71% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.28 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $125.79M. That closing price of SBTX’s stock is at a discount of -1164.02% from its 52-week high price of $41.46 and is indicating a premium of 6.71% from its 52-week low price of $3.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 364.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.7 in the current quarter.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days SBTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $3.28 price level, adding 8.38% to its value on the day. Silverback Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.18% in past 5-day. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) showed a performance of -14.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.57 million shares which calculate 3.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.77 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.80 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -82.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 45.12% for stock’s current value.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.70% while that of industry is -0.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 48.90% in the current quarter and calculating -37.00% decrease in the next quarter.

SBTX Dividends

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.93% institutions for Silverback Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at SBTX for having 8.74 million shares of worth $87.23 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 24.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 4.29 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.8 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.54 million shares of worth $10.8 million or 4.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.35 million in the company or a holder of 1.53% of company’s stock.