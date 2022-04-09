RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Has Risen 29.17% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.45 trading at -$0.02 or -3.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.09M. That closing price of RIBT’s stock is at a discount of -306.67% from its 52-week high price of $1.83 and is indicating a premium of 40.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.68%, in the last five days RIBT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $0.45 price level, adding 6.25% to its value on the day. RiceBran Technologies’s shares saw a change of 29.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.92% in past 5-day. RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) showed a performance of -8.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.5 million shares which calculate 1.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.65. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -44.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -44.44% for stock’s current value.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.00% in the current quarter and calculating -400.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.07 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.41 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $6.81 million and $8.61 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.90% while estimating it to be -2.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.00%.

RIBT Dividends

RiceBran Technologies is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.87% institutions for RiceBran Technologies that are currently holding shares of the company. CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY is the top institutional holder at RIBT for having 10.65 million shares of worth $3.72 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 20.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Roumell Asset Management LLC, which was holding about 1.41 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.49 million.

On the other hand, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.41 million shares of worth $0.61 million or 2.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.7 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.24 million in the company or a holder of 1.37% of company’s stock.