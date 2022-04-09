Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LFG): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $22.87?

In last trading session, Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LFG) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.87 trading at $0.35 or 1.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.98B. That closing price of LFG’s stock is at a discount of -2.49% from its 52-week high price of $23.44 and is indicating a premium of 42.5% from its 52-week low price of $13.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LFG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.55%, in the last five days LFG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $22.87 price level, adding 2.43% to its value on the day. Rice Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 25.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.06% in past 5-day. Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LFG) showed a performance of 21.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.56 million shares which calculate 2.18 days to cover the short interests.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rice Acquisition Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 27.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 833.33% while that of industry is 15.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $59.31 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $51.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

LFG Dividends

Rice Acquisition Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LFG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.04% institutions for Rice Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at LFG for having 2.13 million shares of worth $38.42 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 8.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kensico Capital Management Corp, which was holding about 2.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.1 million.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund and Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.95 million shares of worth $14.97 million or 4.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.23 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.58 million in the company or a holder of 0.96% of company’s stock.