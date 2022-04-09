Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock Jumped 17.75% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.53 trading at -$2.6 or -8.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $715.25M. That closing price of RLMD’s stock is at a discount of -50.77% from its 52-week high price of $40.00 and is indicating a premium of 38.82% from its 52-week low price of $16.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 296.25K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.83 in the current quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.93%, in the last five days RLMD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/07/22 when the stock touched $26.53 price level, adding 14.25% to its value on the day. Relmada Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.76% in past 5-day. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) showed a performance of 17.08% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $62.14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $42.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $90.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -239.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -58.31% for stock’s current value.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 28.07% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -39.70% in the current quarter and calculating -3.70% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.00% during past 5 years.

RLMD Dividends

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.59% institutions for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. VR Adviser, LLC is the top institutional holder at RLMD for having 2.27 million shares of worth $51.14 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 22.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, which was holding about 2.19 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 22.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49.26 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.54 million shares of worth $14.24 million or 5.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.36 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.11 million in the company or a holder of 3.64% of company’s stock.