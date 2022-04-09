RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) 8.65% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.0900?

In last trading session, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.13 trading at $0.01 or 0.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.97M. That closing price of RAVE’s stock is at a discount of -59.29% from its 52-week high price of $1.80 and is indicating a premium of 23.01% from its 52-week low price of $0.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 204.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.89%, in the last five days RAVE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/08/22 when the stock touched $1.13 price level, adding 1.78% to its value on the day. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.65% in past 5-day. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) showed a performance of 6.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -121.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -121.24% for stock’s current value.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 130.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

RAVE Dividends

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.99% institutions for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at RAVE for having 0.25 million shares of worth $0.33 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Watchman Group, Inc., which was holding about 0.21 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.28 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.21 million shares of worth $0.27 million or 1.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 99619.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.12 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.