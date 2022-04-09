PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM) Down -6.58% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.26?

In last trading session, PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.69 trading at -$0.2 or -5.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $392.65M. That closing price of PLM’s stock is at a discount of -29.81% from its 52-week high price of $4.79 and is indicating a premium of 34.69% from its 52-week low price of $2.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 651.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.14%, in the last five days PLM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $3.69 price level, adding 8.21% to its value on the day. PolyMet Mining Corp.’s shares saw a change of 47.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.58% in past 5-day. PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM) showed a performance of 2.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.47 million shares which calculate 4.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -306.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -306.5% for stock’s current value.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

PLM Dividends

PolyMet Mining Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 71.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.80% institutions for PolyMet Mining Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PLM for having 1.4 million shares of worth $4.28 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 0.32 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.97 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.67 million shares of worth $2.26 million or 0.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.2 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.67 million in the company or a holder of 0.20% of company’s stock.