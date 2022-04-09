Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) At $8.68: Does It Look Expensive? – Marketing Sentinel
Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) At $8.68: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.68 trading at $0.08 or 0.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $875.38M. That closing price of OBE’s stock is at a discount of -9.33% from its 52-week high price of $9.49 and is indicating a premium of 86.75% from its 52-week low price of $1.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 633.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.93%, in the last five days OBE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $8.68 price level, adding 5.65% to its value on the day. Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 110.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.14% in past 5-day. Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) showed a performance of 6.50% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.60% during past 5 years.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

