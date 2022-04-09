NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Has Seen A Fall Of -93.89% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.16 trading at -$0.13 or -5.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $145.76M. That closing price of NRXP’s stock is at a discount of -2159.26% from its 52-week high price of $48.80 and is indicating a discount of -4.17% from its 52-week low price of $2.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 807.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.47%, in the last five days NRXP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $2.16 price level, adding 11.84% to its value on the day. NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -54.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.74% in past 5-day. NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) showed a performance of -28.95% in past 30-days.

NRXP Dividends

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 59.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.61% institutions for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NRXP for having 1.0 million shares of worth $9.27 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., which was holding about 0.15 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.42 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.96 million shares of worth $8.86 million or 1.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40599.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.41 million in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.