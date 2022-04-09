LegalZoom.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LZ) Forecasted Growth Is -132.38% Or More

In last trading session, LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.34 trading at -$0.23 or -1.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.65B. That closing price of LZ’s stock is at a discount of -206.9% from its 52-week high price of $40.94 and is indicating a premium of 17.17% from its 52-week low price of $11.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.69%, in the last five days LZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $13.34 price level, adding 9.56% to its value on the day. LegalZoom.com Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.59% in past 5-day. LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) showed a performance of 12.57% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -132.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.55% for stock’s current value.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that LegalZoom.com Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 233.33% while that of industry is 18.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $143.71 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $160.94 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.66%.

LZ Dividends

LegalZoom.com Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.81% institutions for LegalZoom.com Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Francisco Partners Management, LP is the top institutional holder at LZ for having 28.63 million shares of worth $755.72 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd., which was holding about 14.3 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $377.57 million.

On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Guardian Fund and Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.18 million shares of worth $57.47 million or 1.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.17 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $60.81 million in the company or a holder of 1.10% of company’s stock.