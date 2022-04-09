Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Is Down -10.93% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.77 trading at -$0.02 or -0.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $217.33M. That closing price of KNDI’s stock is at a discount of -141.16% from its 52-week high price of $6.68 and is indicating a premium of 9.03% from its 52-week low price of $2.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.72%, in the last five days KNDI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $2.77 price level, adding 12.89% to its value on the day. Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.93% in past 5-day. Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) showed a performance of -10.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.7 million shares which calculate 7.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -80.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -80.51% for stock’s current value.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $32.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $18.72 million and $32.39 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 107.30% while estimating it to be 1.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.20% during past 5 years.

KNDI Dividends

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.67% institutions for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at KNDI for having 5.82 million shares of worth $25.92 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., which was holding about 0.93 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.15 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.63 million shares of worth $24.64 million or 7.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.45 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.98 million in the company or a holder of 0.59% of company’s stock.