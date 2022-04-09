Is Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND), -7.35% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.49 trading at $0.47 or 11.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $195.54M. That closing price of SND’s stock is at a discount of -7.35% from its 52-week high price of $4.82 and is indicating a premium of 61.47% from its 52-week low price of $1.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 360.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.69%, in the last five days SND remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/08/22 when the stock touched $4.49 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. Smart Sand Inc.’s shares saw a change of 152.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 26.48% in past 5-day. Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) showed a performance of 36.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.49 million shares which calculate 26.21 days to cover the short interests.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Smart Sand Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 71.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 73.55% while that of industry is 35.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -157.10% in the current quarter and calculating -100.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $33.2 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $38.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $25.34 million and $26.79 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 31.00% while estimating it to be 42.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -272.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.60%.

SND Dividends

Smart Sand Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.93% institutions for Smart Sand Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Clearlake Capital Group, LP is the top institutional holder at SND for having 10.75 million shares of worth $19.14 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 23.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 1.07 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.91 million.

On the other hand, Sprott Focus Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.9 million shares of worth $1.6 million or 1.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.52 million in the company or a holder of 1.37% of company’s stock.