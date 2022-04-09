Is Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER), -366.34% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.33 trading at -$0.62 or -4.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $735.85M. That closing price of SEER’s stock is at a discount of -366.34% from its 52-week high price of $57.50 and is indicating a premium of 9.33% from its 52-week low price of $11.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 401.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.79%, in the last five days SEER remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $12.33 price level, adding 25.41% to its value on the day. Seer Inc.’s shares saw a change of -45.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.26% in past 5-day. Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) showed a performance of -6.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.76 million shares which calculate 11.32 days to cover the short interests.

Seer Inc. (SEER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Seer Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -62.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -36.75% while that of industry is -0.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.70% in the current quarter and calculating -22.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 700.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.23 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $336k and $62k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 563.70% while estimating it to be 2,803.20% for the next quarter.

SEER Dividends

Seer Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.57% institutions for Seer Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at SEER for having 8.55 million shares of worth $195.1 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 15.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SB Global Advisers Ltd, which was holding about 5.14 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $117.14 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.36 million shares of worth $53.76 million or 4.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.72 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $38.37 million in the company or a holder of 3.02% of company’s stock.