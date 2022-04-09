Is MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI), -69.72% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $1160.80 trading at -$12.34 or -1.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.87B. That closing price of MELI’s stock is at a discount of -69.72% from its 52-week high price of $1970.13 and is indicating a premium of 26.0% from its 52-week low price of $858.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 697.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 19 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.94 in the current quarter.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.05%, in the last five days MELI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $1160.80 price level, adding 9.02% to its value on the day. MercadoLibre Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.17% in past 5-day. MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) showed a performance of 24.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.1 million shares which calculate 1.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1606.59 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1100.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2000.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -72.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.24% for stock’s current value.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MercadoLibre Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 331.74% while that of industry is -1.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 192.20% in the current quarter and calculating 366.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 75.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.04 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.97 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.33 billion and $1.14 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 53.80% while estimating it to be 72.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.50% during past 5 years.

MELI Dividends

MercadoLibre Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.75% institutions for MercadoLibre Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at MELI for having 4.96 million shares of worth $6.68 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 4.64 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.26 billion.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.63 million shares of worth $4.41 billion or 5.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.05 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.43 billion in the company or a holder of 4.14% of company’s stock.