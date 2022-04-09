Is Galiano Gold Inc.’s -52.87% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.54 trading at $0.0 or -0.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $127.25M. That closing price of GAU’s stock is at a discount of -161.11% from its 52-week high price of $1.41 and is indicating a premium of 7.41% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 705.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.65%, in the last five days GAU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/08/22 when the stock touched $0.54 price level, adding 1.64% to its value on the day. Galiano Gold Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.00% in past 5-day. Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU) showed a performance of -15.80% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.97 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.54 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -307.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.0% for stock’s current value.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Galiano Gold Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -133.33% while that of industry is 8.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 122.20% in the current quarter and calculating -80.00% decrease in the next quarter.

GAU Dividends

Galiano Gold Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.84% institutions for Galiano Gold Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ruffer LLP is the top institutional holder at GAU for having 26.38 million shares of worth $18.46 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sun Valley Gold LLC, which was holding about 23.72 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.6 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9.26 million shares of worth $7.23 million or 4.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.52 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.57 million in the company or a holder of 2.90% of company’s stock.