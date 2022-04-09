Is Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -1906.67% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.70 trading at -$0.42 or -6.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $303.70M. That closing price of ALLK’s stock is at a discount of -1906.67% from its 52-week high price of $114.38 and is indicating a premium of 14.91% from its 52-week low price of $4.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.86%, in the last five days ALLK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/06/22 when the stock touched $5.70 price level, adding 8.65% to its value on the day. Allakos Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.56% in past 5-day. Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) showed a performance of 3.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.55 million shares which calculate 3.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -303.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.28% for stock’s current value.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Allakos Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -94.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.99% while that of industry is -0.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -36.00% in the current quarter and calculating 5.80% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -64.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -61.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -10.50%.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.08% institutions for Allakos Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at ALLK for having 6.61 million shares of worth $700.26 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 4.91 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $520.08 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.79 million shares of worth $401.1 million or 6.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.55 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $376.36 million in the company or a holder of 6.55% of company’s stock.