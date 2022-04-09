Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Is Down -2.27 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.51 trading at -$0.03 or -0.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $610.61M. That closing price of IEA’s stock is at a discount of -15.51% from its 52-week high price of $14.45 and is indicating a premium of 39.49% from its 52-week low price of $7.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 575.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.24%, in the last five days IEA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/07/22 when the stock touched $12.51 price level, adding 0.48% to its value on the day. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s shares saw a change of 35.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.29% in past 5-day. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) showed a performance of -2.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.11 million shares which calculate 4.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -43.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.9% for stock’s current value.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 19.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 136.86% while that of industry is -10.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 370.00% in the current quarter and calculating 89.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $524.53 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $357.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $391.91 million and $276.41 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 33.80% while estimating it to be 29.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1433.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.00%.

IEA Dividends

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.22% institutions for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ares Management Llc is the top institutional holder at IEA for having 15.24 million shares of worth $140.22 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 31.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 2.24 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.65 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.08 million shares of worth $19.69 million or 4.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.82 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.53 million in the company or a holder of 1.71% of company’s stock.