Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Dropped Nearly -6.84% Over A Month.

In last trading session, Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.04 trading at -$0.07 or -1.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $578.19M. That closing price of IMVT’s stock is at a discount of -236.11% from its 52-week high price of $16.94 and is indicating a premium of 1.19% from its 52-week low price of $4.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 667.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.37%, in the last five days IMVT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $5.04 price level, adding 12.5% to its value on the day. Immunovant Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.84% in past 5-day. Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) showed a performance of -6.84% in past 30-days.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Immunovant Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -44.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -15.57% while that of industry is -0.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -6.30% in the current quarter and calculating -20.70% decrease in the next quarter.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 14 and February 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 64.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.79% institutions for Immunovant Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC is the top institutional holder at IMVT for having 4.95 million shares of worth $42.17 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 4.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Deep Track Capital, LP, which was holding about 4.78 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.68 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.95 million shares of worth $42.17 million or 4.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.98 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $16.87 million in the company or a holder of 1.70% of company’s stock.