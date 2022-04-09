IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Drops -7.41%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.61 trading at -$1.73 or -7.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.04B. That closing price of IGMS’s stock is at a discount of -360.16% from its 52-week high price of $99.44 and is indicating a premium of 39.33% from its 52-week low price of $13.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.41%, in the last five days IGMS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/06/22 when the stock touched $21.61 price level, adding 15.91% to its value on the day. IGM Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.51% in past 5-day. IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) showed a performance of 24.41% in past 30-days.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that IGM Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -66.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -24.54% while that of industry is -0.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -102.50% in the current quarter and calculating -78.90% decrease in the next quarter.

IGMS Dividends

IGM Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 120.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.25% institutions for IGM Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Redmile Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at IGMS for having 3.33 million shares of worth $97.8 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 12.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 3.16 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $92.57 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.72 million shares of worth $21.1 million or 2.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.58 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $17.14 million in the company or a holder of 2.25% of company’s stock.