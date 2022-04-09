Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Is 56.04% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.10 trading at $0.53 or 6.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $375.38M. That closing price of ICVX’s stock is at a discount of -449.34% from its 52-week high price of $49.99 and is indicating a premium of 56.04% from its 52-week low price of $4.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 381.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Icosavax Inc. (ICVX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.46 in the current quarter.

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.18%, in the last five days ICVX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/08/22 when the stock touched $9.10 price level, adding 4.11% to its value on the day. Icosavax Inc.’s shares saw a change of -60.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.22% in past 5-day. Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) showed a performance of -42.62% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $41.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -350.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.89% for stock’s current value.

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Icosavax Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -70.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 44.24% while that of industry is -0.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.1 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $500k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

ICVX Dividends

Icosavax Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.62% institutions for Icosavax Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ICVX for having 5.78 million shares of worth $171.01 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Adams Street Partners, LLC, which was holding about 3.39 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $100.38 million.

On the other hand, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Janus Henderson Venture Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.73 million shares of worth $21.55 million or 1.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.56 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $16.7 million in the company or a holder of 1.45% of company’s stock.