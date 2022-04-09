How To Know If Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Is Expensive At $22.47.

In last trading session, Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.47 trading at $0.47 or 2.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.04B. That closing price of XPOF’s stock is at a discount of -19.72% from its 52-week high price of $26.90 and is indicating a premium of 56.07% from its 52-week low price of $9.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 275.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.14%, in the last five days XPOF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $22.47 price level, adding 6.26% to its value on the day. Xponential Fitness Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.03% in past 5-day. Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) showed a performance of 12.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.63 million shares which calculate 2.91 days to cover the short interests.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Xponential Fitness Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 61.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 257.50% while that of industry is 29.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $41.88 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $42.41 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -365.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 54.20%.

XPOF Dividends

Xponential Fitness Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.71% institutions for Xponential Fitness Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd is the top institutional holder at XPOF for having 2.84 million shares of worth $58.1 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., which was holding about 1.4 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.62 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.47 million shares of worth $24.76 million or 6.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.43 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.43 million in the company or a holder of 1.79% of company’s stock.