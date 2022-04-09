How To Know If EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Is Expensive At $20.51.

In last trading session, EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.51 trading at $0.27 or 1.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.21B. That closing price of ESMT’s stock is at a discount of -89.32% from its 52-week high price of $38.83 and is indicating a premium of 18.28% from its 52-week low price of $16.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 472.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.33%, in the last five days ESMT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $20.51 price level, adding 9.17% to its value on the day. EngageSmart Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.03% in past 5-day. EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) showed a performance of 9.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.12 million shares which calculate 1.74 days to cover the short interests.

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that EngageSmart Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 300.00% while that of industry is 5.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $58.09 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $61.09 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -33.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 39.31%.

ESMT Dividends

EngageSmart Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.69% institutions for EngageSmart Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. General Atlantic, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ESMT for having 97.21 million shares of worth $3.31 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 60.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Summit Partners, L.P., which was holding about 26.93 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $917.13 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.49 million shares of worth $16.59 million or 0.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.22 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.42 million in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.