How To Know If Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Is Expensive At $1.11.

In last trading session, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.11 trading at -$0.07 or -5.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $154.52M. That closing price of EBON’s stock is at a discount of -381.98% from its 52-week high price of $5.35 and is indicating a premium of 36.94% from its 52-week low price of $0.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.93%, in the last five days EBON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $1.11 price level, adding 16.54% to its value on the day. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 7.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.90% in past 5-day. Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) showed a performance of -0.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.27 million shares which calculate 2.86 days to cover the short interests.

EBON Dividends

Ebang International Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.48% institutions for Ebang International Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at EBON for having 5.16 million shares of worth $9.81 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Toroso Investments, LLC, which was holding about 5.06 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.62 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.37 million shares of worth $9.49 million or 3.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.94 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.05 million in the company or a holder of 0.68% of company’s stock.