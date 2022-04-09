Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY) Shares Are Down -7.00 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.63 trading at $0.01 or 2.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $97.00M. That closing price of FURY’s stock is at a discount of -133.33% from its 52-week high price of $1.47 and is indicating a premium of 9.52% from its 52-week low price of $0.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 212.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.04%, in the last five days FURY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $0.63 price level, adding 7.58% to its value on the day. Fury Gold Mines Limited’s shares saw a change of -1.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.00% in past 5-day. Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY) showed a performance of -18.66% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.80 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.80. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -185.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -185.71% for stock’s current value.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fury Gold Mines Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.09% while that of industry is 8.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.30% during past 5 years.

FURY Dividends

Fury Gold Mines Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 65.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 202.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.44% institutions for Fury Gold Mines Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder is the top institutional holder at FURY for having 2.2 million shares of worth $1.36 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which was holding about 0.92 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.57 million.