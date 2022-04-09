Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Drops -10.40 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.27 trading at -$1.58 or -6.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $861.01M. That closing price of FULC’s stock is at a discount of -55.62% from its 52-week high price of $33.10 and is indicating a premium of 67.8% from its 52-week low price of $6.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 504.93K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.66 in the current quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.91%, in the last five days FULC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $21.27 price level, adding 14.2% to its value on the day. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.40% in past 5-day. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) showed a performance of 30.33% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $43.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -102.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.37% for stock’s current value.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -13.10% while that of industry is -0.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -3.10% in the current quarter and calculating -14.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 90.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.68 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.40%.

FULC Dividends

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.44% institutions for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at FULC for having 6.04 million shares of worth $170.52 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TRV GP III, LLC, which was holding about 4.96 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $139.98 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.14 million shares of worth $25.35 million or 2.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.14 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $25.18 million in the company or a holder of 2.80% of company’s stock.