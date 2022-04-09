Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) jumps 60.50% In 2022; How Attractive Is It At $17.89?

In last trading session, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.89 trading at $0.6 or 3.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.90B. That closing price of XPRO’s stock is at a discount of -35.66% from its 52-week high price of $24.27 and is indicating a premium of 34.38% from its 52-week low price of $11.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 521.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.47%, in the last five days XPRO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $17.89 price level, adding 5.99% to its value on the day. Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s shares saw a change of 24.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.51% in past 5-day. Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) showed a performance of 4.80% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.70 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -22.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.2% for stock’s current value.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Expro Group Holdings N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 287.50% while that of industry is 14.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 91.70% in the current quarter and calculating 83.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 71.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $218.05 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $305 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $96.35 million and $94.81 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 126.30% while estimating it to be 221.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.70% during past 5 years.

XPRO Dividends

Expro Group Holdings N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.03% institutions for Expro Group Holdings N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company.