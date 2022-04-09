Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $47.31?

In last trading session, Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.31 trading at -$0.14 or -0.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.83B. That closing price of EVBG’s stock is at a discount of -253.84% from its 52-week high price of $167.40 and is indicating a premium of 41.22% from its 52-week low price of $27.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.30%, in the last five days EVBG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $47.31 price level, adding 2.65% to its value on the day. Everbridge Inc.’s shares saw a change of -29.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.08% in past 5-day. Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) showed a performance of 31.20% in past 30-days.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Everbridge Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -66.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.29% while that of industry is 5.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -700.00% in the current quarter and calculating -150.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 35.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $102.09 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $104.06 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $75.61 million and $75.63 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 35.00% while estimating it to be 37.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.80% during past 5 years.

EVBG Dividends

Everbridge Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 16 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 110.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 111.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 110.77% institutions for Everbridge Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Select Equity Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at EVBG for having 3.8 million shares of worth $573.98 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $529.73 million.

On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.1 million shares of worth $175.85 million or 2.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.09 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $164.32 million in the company or a holder of 2.82% of company’s stock.