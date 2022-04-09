Does Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) Look Expensive At $28.86? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.86 trading at -$1.22 or -4.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.99B. That closing price of FLYW’s stock is at a discount of -98.93% from its 52-week high price of $57.41 and is indicating a premium of 22.45% from its 52-week low price of $22.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 742.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.06%, in the last five days FLYW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $28.86 price level, adding 12.23% to its value on the day. Flywire Corporation’s shares saw a change of -24.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.53% in past 5-day. Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) showed a performance of 6.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.14 million shares which calculate 3.2 days to cover the short interests.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Flywire Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 66.67% while that of industry is 15.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $41.44 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $53.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

FLYW Dividends

Flywire Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.41% institutions for Flywire Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at FLYW for having 16.54 million shares of worth $725.11 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 16.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, which was holding about 10.64 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $466.26 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and AB Discovery Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.0 million shares of worth $43.8 million or 1.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.56 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $26.58 million in the company or a holder of 0.57% of company’s stock.