Does Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Look Expensive At $26.93? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.93 trading at -$1.07 or -3.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.95B. That closing price of YOU’s stock is at a discount of -143.97% from its 52-week high price of $65.70 and is indicating a premium of 30.23% from its 52-week low price of $18.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 980.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.82%, in the last five days YOU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $26.93 price level, adding 7.84% to its value on the day. Clear Secure Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.07% in past 5-day. Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) showed a performance of 20.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.26 million shares which calculate 8.34 days to cover the short interests.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Clear Secure Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -32.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -82.61% while that of industry is 7.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $78.12 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $83.33 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 166.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.42% institutions for Clear Secure Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at YOU for having 21.29 million shares of worth $667.9 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 28.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is General Atlantic, L.P., which was holding about 9.29 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $291.27 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12.54 million shares of worth $393.47 million or 16.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.24 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $70.15 million in the company or a holder of 3.01% of company’s stock.