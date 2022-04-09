Does Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Look Expensive At $3.92? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.92 trading at -$0.49 or -11.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.76M. That closing price of CLSN’s stock is at a discount of -493.11% from its 52-week high price of $23.25 and is indicating a discount of -10.2% from its 52-week low price of $4.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 282.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.21%, in the last five days CLSN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $3.92 price level, adding 48.96% to its value on the day. Celsion Corporation’s shares saw a change of -51.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.67% in past 5-day. Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) showed a performance of -25.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.99 million shares which calculate 1.3 days to cover the short interests.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Celsion Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -71.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.83% while that of industry is -0.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall 0.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $100k for the same.

CLSN Dividends

Celsion Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 17 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.95% institutions for Celsion Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CLSN for having 3.9 million shares of worth $3.6 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 2.33 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.16 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.43 million shares of worth $2.25 million or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.2 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.11 million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.