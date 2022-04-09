Does Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) Look Expensive At $2.74? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.74 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $375.93M. That closing price of AUD’s stock is at a discount of -100.0% from its 52-week high price of $5.48 and is indicating a premium of 26.64% from its 52-week low price of $2.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 557.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days AUD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $2.74 price level, adding 11.61% to its value on the day. Audacy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.19% in past 5-day. Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) showed a performance of -8.97% in past 30-days.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Audacy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2,900.00% while that of industry is 7.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -29.40% in the current quarter and calculating 118.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $341.35 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $286.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $319.5 million and $245.23 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.80% while estimating it to be 16.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.20% during past 5 years.

AUD Dividends

Audacy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.51% institutions for Audacy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Limited is the top institutional holder at AUD for having 11.1 million shares of worth $28.52 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 7.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 8.6 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.11 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.22 million shares of worth $8.28 million or 2.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.74 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.05 million in the company or a holder of 1.96% of company’s stock.