Do You Like Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) At $6.87?

In last trading session, Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.87 trading at -$0.11 or -1.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $528.92M. That closing price of DOUG’s stock is at a discount of -84.28% from its 52-week high price of $12.66 and is indicating a premium of 5.39% from its 52-week low price of $6.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 547.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.58%, in the last five days DOUG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $6.87 price level, adding 7.54% to its value on the day. Douglas Elliman Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.78% in past 5-day. Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) showed a performance of -3.38% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -45.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -45.56% for stock’s current value.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Douglas Elliman Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

DOUG Dividends

Douglas Elliman Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.98% institutions for Douglas Elliman Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.