Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Is Currently -140.44% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.74 trading at $0.02 or 0.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.29B. That closing price of DSEY’s stock is at a discount of -140.44% from its 52-week high price of $18.61 and is indicating a premium of 10.98% from its 52-week low price of $6.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 993.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.14 in the current quarter.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.26%, in the last five days DSEY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $7.74 price level, adding 7.31% to its value on the day. Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -41.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.91% in past 5-day. Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) showed a performance of 0.26% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -93.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.28% for stock’s current value.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Diversey Holdings Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -53.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.92% while that of industry is 18.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $680.59 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $670.36 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -375.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.26%.

DSEY Dividends

Diversey Holdings Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.06% institutions for Diversey Holdings Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bain Capital Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at DSEY for having 236.35 million shares of worth $3.79 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 78.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 11.61 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $186.22 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and BlackRock Global Allocation Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.2 million shares of worth $67.35 million or 1.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.41 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $56.9 million in the company or a holder of 1.13% of company’s stock.