ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Is 9.20% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $0.0800?

In last trading session, ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.95 trading at $0.13 or 15.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.28M. That closing price of CLRO’s stock is at a discount of -245.26% from its 52-week high price of $3.28 and is indicating a premium of 23.16% from its 52-week low price of $0.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 135.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ClearOne Inc. (CLRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.85%, in the last five days CLRO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/08/22 when the stock touched $0.95 price level, adding 9.52% to its value on the day. ClearOne Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.20% in past 5-day. ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) showed a performance of 17.33% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 76.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -321.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -321.05% for stock’s current value.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -32.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.68 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.21 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2018. Company posted $10.56 million and $9.26 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -36.70% while estimating it to be -22.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 74.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.00%.

CLRO Dividends

ClearOne Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 66.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.40% institutions for ClearOne Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at CLRO for having 2.17 million shares of worth $5.11 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.4 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.93 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.23 million shares of worth $0.54 million or 1.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.11 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.27 million in the company or a holder of 0.61% of company’s stock.